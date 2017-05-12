Renew, commission new licences for slaughterhouses in UP says HC

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to commission new licences and renew old ones for slaughterhouses. the directive came while hearing a petition seeking grant or renewal of licences to slaughterhouses and meat shops in Uttar Pradesh.

Advocate general Singh, said that after the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, came into force all other laws related to food and safety have become redundant. He also pointed out that the UP government's directive was against illegal slaughterhouses and not against those establishments which are operating legally.

It may be recalled that UP CM, Yogi Adityanath had banned all illegal slaughterhouses in the state after assuming office on March 19. Action against such slaughterhouses was promised in the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for UP assembly elections.

The advocate general also pointed out that the UP government's directive was against illegal slaughterhouses and not against those establishments which are operating legally.

OneIndia News