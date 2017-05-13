Relief for students, UP govt calls for 'No school bag day' on Saturdays

Lucknow, May 13: In a bid to take load off students, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has decided that Saturdays will be a 'no bag day' in all government run primary and secondary schools, an official said.

Students would engage in 'joyful activities' and there would be efforts to enhance a positive relationship between the students and teachers on this day, the official said on Saturday.

A go-ahead for this initiative was given by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Education Minister. Co-education would also be encourage in these institutions.

The Education Department officials met on Friday and decided that the power of settling disputes in management committees would no longer rest with the manager of the school but with the Registrar of such societies.

Principal Secretary (Secondary Education) has been directed by Dinesh Sharma to repave a proposal within a week and send it to him for approval.

A directive has also been issued not to put school teachers and the staff on census, election duties and also during natural calamities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government, soon after taking over the reins of the state had declared that it was committed to improve the education system.

IANS