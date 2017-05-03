Relief for government servants as Centre approves modifications in pay commission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday made several key decisions including the approval of modifications in the 7th Central Pay Commission.

"Cabinet approves modifications in the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations on pay and pensionary benefits," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told the media.

The basic pay of the central government employees was hiked from January 1, 2016 as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, but for last 10 months, the central government employees have been waiting for the higher allowances. The report on hiked allowances under the 7th Pay Commission was submitted last week by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa.

Briefing the media about key decisions taken during the meeting, Jaitley said that the cabinet has approved Vijayawada Airport to be made an International Airport.

He said the cabinet has also approved the National Steel Policy and disability pension for defence pensioners.

The development assumes significance as the steel sector is reeling under weak demand and rising raw material prices. The steel industry in India faces challenging external conditions in the shape of slow economic growth and idle capacity globally.

The Finance Minister said Central Government and ITDC will exit from Ashoka Hotels in Bharatpur,Guwahati and Bhopal.

"Total equity will be of State Governments," Jaitley said.

Oneindia News