Reliance Jio offers: How to get 24 GB data at Rs 149

Reliance Jio, has launched another plan under which customers can get 4G data at a price as low as Rs 2.27 per GB. The offer is applicable for those who buy a new JioFi device, Reliance Jio's wifi router, for Rs 1,999.

Even if you don't have a 4G-enabled phone, you can use the JioFi device to enjoy high speed data and unlimited voice call benefits on your existing 2G or 3G smartphone.

How to avail the Reliance Jio offer:

You can purchase a new JioFi device and a new SIM card. After activating the Jio SIM, the customer has to make a one-time recharge of Rs 99 for availing the benefits of Jio's Prime membership.

The customer will have four recharge options for data benefits.

Option one: if you do a recharge of Rs 509, you will get 2 GBs of data daily for 4 recharge cycles (one recharge cycle is 28 day). This translates to a total data benefit of 224 GBs over a period of four months along with unlimited voice calls.

Option 2: Under a recharge of Rs 149, you will get 2 GBs of data every month for 12 months. This would mean a total data of 24 GBs for Rs 149 in 12 months.

Option 3: If you buy a Rs 309 recharge, you will get 1 GB of data daily for next six recharge cycles. This would total 168 GBs (28 GB every month for 6 months) of data.

Option 4: Those recharging with a Rs 999 pack will get 60 GBs of data for 2 months. However, in this case, there is no daily data limit like the Rs. 309 and Rs.509 plan.

