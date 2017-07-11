Reliance Jio latest offers: All plans here

The Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is now only available on the new Rs 399 plan. New recharge plans for amounts Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 have been added, and the Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 plans that were introduced for Dhan Dhana Dhan plans now have different validities.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans

The Rs. 309 and Rs. 509 prepaid Jio plans still remain. Two new plans have been added. The Rs. 309 plan offers all the same benefits of unlimited data (1GB per day), voice and SMS calling benefits, but with 56 days of validity instead of 28 days. The Rs. 509 plan also remains the same but with 56 days of validity (against 28 days earlier) and daily 4G data usage cap at 2GB per day.

New plans include the Rs. 349 plan that gives you 20GB of 4G data for 56 days with no cap on consumption, and when the data is exhausted the Internet speed will reduce to 128kbps. The Rs. 399 plan is similar to the Rs. 309 plan, but bumps up validity to 84 days. That's because the customer care confirmed that Reliance Jio is still offering the Dhan Dhana Dhan offer only on Rs. 399 plan, with 84-day validity.

The starting prepaid plan is as low as Rs. 19 which gives you only one-day validity, 200MB of 4G data, and unlimited SMS and voice calling facilities. The Rs. 49 plan gives you a 3-day validity and 600MB of 4G data with similar voice and SMS calling benefits. There's also a Rs. 96 plan which gives you a 7-day validity with unlimited data of up to 1GB per day, after which you can use the Internet at 128kbps speeds.

The Rs. 149 plan gives you 28 days of validity but offers only 2GB of 4G data for usage, and 300 free SMSes. The Rs. 999 plan gives you a 90-day validity, 90GB of 4G data, on completion of which you Internet speed will reduce to 128kbps. The Rs. 1,999 plan offers a 120-day validity, 155GB of data, and after you drain this data, you Internet speed will be at 128kbps. The Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 plans will offer 210 and 390 days of validity respectively, with 380GB and 780GB of data benefit respectively. Once you exhaust this data, your Internet speed will then be at 128kbps only. All voice calls in all the plans are free.

Relaince Jio postpaid plans

Postpaid plans are available at Rs. 309, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 509, and Rs. 999 denominations with validity lasting up to three months and different benefits offered in different plans. The new plans introduced are at Rs. 349 and Rs. 399 which offer two months and three months of validity. The Rs. 349 plan offers 20GB of 4G data after which the speed drops to 128kbps. The Rs. 399 plan offers unlimited 4G data with the 1GB per day cap and other unlimited voice and SMS benefits.

