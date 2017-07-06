Reliance Jio feature phone at Rs 500, tarrifs and features

The much awaited Jio feature phone with 4G VoLTE will be unveiled on July 1 at a price of Rs 500. The pricing of this phone will convince those using the 2G phones to switch over to the 4G network.

The announcement regarding this phone will be made at the Reliance AGM to be held on July 21. The introduction of this phone is set to disrupt the market yet again.

An Economic Times report quoting the HSBC research note says that Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone will be subsidised by as much as $10-15 (roughly Rs. 650-970) in order to achieve the price point of Rs. 500. The company is said to have placed an order of 18-20 million units for the handsets with Chinese vendors such as Zhejiang Techain Electronics Technology Co., Shenzhen CHINO-E Communication Co, Crave and Megaphone.

Shipments will start in late July or early August.

The phone will hit the market on August 15 2017. The new phone is expected to be launched under the Lyf brand, which is part of the Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Digital.

Reliance Jio offers:

Reliance Jio along with the feature phone will launch a new tariff to reach more users. This new Jio plan is said to be priced at Rs. 80-90, but it is not yet known whether the tariff will be limited only to buyers of the 4G feature phone or for customers using the network on smartphones as well.

OneIndia News