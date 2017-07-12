Reliance Jio data leak: 1 arrested in Rajasthan

A 35 year old computer science dropout has been detained by the police in connection with the Reliance Jio customer data leak case. The Maharashtra police is questioning the person who was initially apprehended by the Rajasthan police.

The accused has been identified as Imran Chimpa and was picked up from the Churu district of Rajasthan.

Based on the analysis conducted by the Maharashtra police, the location of the accused was zeroed in on. They then sought the help of their counterparts in Rajasthan to nab the accused.

The suspect's computer, mobile and storage devices have been seized and will be sent for a thorough examination and a formal arrest will be made soon.

At present, a team of Maharashtra Cyber Police, Navi Mumbai police and Reliance Jio officials are conducting search and seizure operations in Rajasthan.

There were reports on Sunday which claimed customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of Reliance Jio users, were allegedly leaked on an independent website.

But the newcomer Jio had said the claims of the website were "unverified" and "unsubstantiated".

Jio had also said its subscriber data "is safe and maintained with highest level of security".

OneIndia News