Indian fishermen thank Pakistan foundation after release

Amritsar, July 13: Indian fishermen, who returned to India on Monday had all praise for a Pakistani NGO for making their two-day journey memorable.

Pakistan released 78 Indian fishermen detained by maritime security agency for trespassing into Pakistani territory, from a Karachi jail on Sunday, following which the Edhi Foundation took up the responsibility.

The journey from captivity to freedom was laborious, but the Indian nationals said they can forget their years of imprisonment, thanks to a renowned Pakistani social organisation.

Speaking to Times of India an Indian prisoner Kanji, who was among those released, said he was first afraid about being handed over to some unknown people, but he was in for a surprise as upon their release they were given food, cash and gifts by the foundation's volunteers.

"I wish governments of both the countries would behave like the volunteers of Edhi Foundation," Kanji added.

The love and affection showered by Edhi Foundation volunteers is unforgettable. "I may forget the time spent in jail but not the love and affection shown by Edhi Foundation volunteers, he said.

The organisation was so generous that they gave Rs 5,000 along with gifts. As there were no tickets available for the required date, the NGO had to book an entire compartment on a Karachi-Lahore train for the fishermen.

About 298 Indian fishermen are still languishing in the Sindh province of Pakistan, media reports said.

Indian fishermen often languish in jail in Sindh even after serving their terms because of bureaucratic hurdles.

