New Delhi, May 13: Remember superstar Shah Rukh Khan's movie, Darr, released in 1993? It was a mega-hit where Khan played the role of a psychopath, who falls in love with the character of actress Juhi Chawla and stalks her continuously.

However, Chawla never reciprocated Khan's love and thus a raging Khan tried to kill Chawla's husband, played by Sunny Deol. The plot of the movie was quite scary, nevertheless it was a blockbuster and Khan became a heart-throb of millions of Indians, in spite of playing a 'dark' character.

However, Indians won't shower similar love and adulation to a Delhi man, identified as Vivek Kumar Aggarwal, 37, who was so smitten by a woman that he got 'inspired' by Khan's movie, Darr, and tried to kill the husband of the woman.

This is what Aggarwal, a real estate agent, told the police after he was arrested for trying to kill the husband of the woman twice.

After two failed attempts to kill the woman's husband, Aggarwal, when he learnt that the police was looking for him, tried to commit suicide. The accused failed in his suicide attempt too and the smart cops managed to arrest him.

Aggarwal first tried to kill the woman's husband in February by allegedly shooting him. However, the victim survived the attack unhurt. Again on April 20, Aggarwal attacked the woman's husband while he was near his house in Vijay Vihar, police said.

A case was filed then and a team led by Abhinendra, SHO of Vijay Vihar police station, began investigating the case. After his arrest, Aggarwal told the police that he was a big fan of Khan and had watched Darr several times.

We are sure, Khan, who is also a native of Delhi, won't approve of such misdeeds in real life.

OneIndia News