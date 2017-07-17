Recovery of PETN from UP assembly points towards active terror modules

The recovery of Petnaerythritol Tetranitrate (PETN) from the UP Assembly last week has raised concerns about the presence of terror modules in the state. Intelligence Bureau officials are tracking the modules that could have been behind this incident.

An officer part of the IB said that their assessment suggests that the modules may have carried out this incident with an incident to scare. Modules of the Indian Mujahideen and SIMI are particularly strong in Uttar Pradesh.

Although their activities have come under in the recent past, there are still some fringe modules that are present and are looking to make a come back. The incident at the UP assembly appears to be an announcement by these modules, the officer also noted.

The Inspector General of the ATS, Aseem Arun said that the recovery of PETN is a clear hint about the involvement of terror modules. We are probing the case from all angles, the officer also said.

OneIndia News