Record the Kashmir battle, assess it, ISIS tells its men in the Valley

A new directive by the Islamic State has been issued to its fighters in Kashmir. Two groups supporting the ISIS on Telegram advised the pro-ISIS fighters to organise and assign duties in the Valley.

The ISIS wants its fighters to assess the battlefield in Kashmir. It has advised the fighters to assign duties such as raising funds and also photographing and recording the battle in the Valley.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this message to the ISIS fighters in the Valley is an indicator that they want to assess the situation and trying building a force. The part where the ISIS says that it wants the battle recorded may be a way of trying to understand the strategy adopted in the Valley.

The ISIS has not been able to penetrate into the Valley. Although it has Kashmir in its scheme of things, it has not been able to do much apart from getting a few of its followers to wave its flags.

The ISIS on the other hand has been building a base in Afghanistan. It has been recruiting Indians into the module in the country. Intelligence officials say that for now, it is Afghanistan and not Kashmir which is in their scheme of things.

OneIndia News