Record Naxal surrenders in 2016: 1,420 and counting

New Delhi, Dec 27: From 282 in 2013 to 1,420 in 2016, the number of Naxalite surrenders has witnessed a huge jump. The development and security mantra being pushed aggressively by the Central agencies and the respective state governments has seen a major rise in the number of surrenders, official sources say.

Since the past year, there has been a different approach taken by the security agencies. The agenda to push both development and security in tandem has been done aggressively in 36 Naxal affected districts in Chattisgarh and Jharkhand.

Statistics available with the Union Home ministry state that in 2016 alone 1,420 Naxalites have surrendered. In the year 2015, the number was 570 while 2014 saw 670 Naxalites surrendering.

"They are a demoralised lot as of now," says an officer from Chattisgarh part of anti-Naxalite operations. He said that the surrenders and the recent arrests have been of top rung leaders and this has added to the misery of the Naxalites. However, the officer added that despite the large number of casualties that they have faced security forces should not slack since there is a good chance of a revival also.

Recently, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had offered talks with the Naxals provided they shunned violence. He also said that the incidents of Naxalite violence has come down drastically.

