Reconsider scrapping of re-evaluation policy, Delhi HC asks CBSE

New Delhi, Jun 21: The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education to place before the court the decision of its governing body and examination committee to do away with its re-evaluation policy.

"Why should you do away with re- evaluation?" This was a query put to the CBSE by the Delhi High Court after being shown answer sheets where correct responses to questions had been awarded zero marks.

A bench of justices Sanjeev Sachdeva and A K Chawla asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the CBSE, how the Board will explain such apparent errors in evaluation.

It was not swayed by the claim of the CBSE that the decision to scrap re- evaluation was taken due to minuscule number of errors in checking answer sheets.

"Even if only one student is affected, the career of that student is at stake," the court said and added that even minuscule marks are of importance as it decides whether a student would get the college and course of his or her choice.The High Court also directed the CBSE board to reconsider its decision on re-evaluation policy.

The bench asked the Board to file on record its governing body and examination committees reasoning behind the decision of October last year and listed the petitions for hearing on June 23.

PTI