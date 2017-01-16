Rebellion brews within AIADMK cadre against Sasikala

Weeks after Sasikala Natarajan took over the leadership of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam as its general secretary, a rebellion is brewing with dissent making its way through the party cadre. A former AIADMK minister accused Sasikala and her family of trying to usurp power. "V K Sasikala's family members are trying to become power centre within the party," said AIADMK MLA K P Munusamy. He issued a stern warning to the AIADMK General Secretary's family against attempting to take over the party and the state. This statement from the senior leader of the party comes at a time when AIADMK is doing all it can to project Sasikala Natarajan as the future chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Other leaders of the AIADMK were quick to react to the situation and indulged in some fire fighting, even if it meant criticising their own leaders. AIADMK minister C V Shanmugam called Munusamy a traitor who betrayed the party. "If he had any problems he should have raised it with party headquarters rather than talking to the media. Sasikala's family is not interfering in party affairs," he said

Munusamy's statement came in response to Sasikala's brother, Divakaran's statement during a Pongal event. "We are not new to politics, everyone has their right in AIADMK's progress over the years. M Natarajan contributed a lot for the party and saved the party after M G Ramachandran. He was instrumental in getting back the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK which was blocked by the Election commission," Divakaran said in Thanjavur.

Sasikala's family alleges threat

Sasikala Natarajan's brother alleged threat to her life while addressing a gathering on Monday. "There is a conspiracy to destroy AIADMK by some forces. There is a threat to the life of AIADMK general secretary and second line leaders. Even now there is a conspiracy being hatched against the AIADMK. How to break the party and how to divide the party into two. but that can happen only after our death," he said. He reiterated that his family had always worked for the party. It may be noted that when J Jayalalithaa was alive, she had consciously kept away from Sasikala Natarajan's family. The internal oppositions anger against Sasikala's family stems from the fact that it is taking credit for the party that was built by the cadre under MGR and Jayalalithaa's leadership.

OneIndia News