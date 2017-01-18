7 Reasons Why You Have To Visit Malaysia/Kuala Lumpur In 2017

"Malaysia, truly Asia."

This aptly sums up the noveltyand diversity this South Eastern country has to offer

This beautiful nation nestled between Thailand and Indonesia is a melting pot of different cultures, cuisines and experiences. This enchanting paradise has everything that a traveller looks for.

For those looking for a laid-back holiday,Malaysia is endowed with numerous pristine beaches andgorgeous sea-side resorts, perfect for relaxing with your loved ones. For history and architecture aficionados, the country is home to some of the most beautiful buildings in the world, like the KL Towerand Istana Negara Malaysia, with its exotic wildlife, rich heritage and unique culture has something to offer to any kind of traveller.

With its perfect equatorial climate with high temperatures (21-35 degree Celsius), Malaysia is undoubtedly one of the best holiday destinations for a visit any time of the year.

So, here are 7 reasons why visiting Malaysia/Kuala Lumpur should be on your must-see list in 2017.

The Batu Caves

The Batu caves is the home of the cave temples, located specifically in Gombak, Selangor. This iconic hill gets its name from the Sungai Batu river which flows near it. This shrine is dedicated to lord Murugan and is one of the most popular pilgrimage destinations for Hindus. It's also a treasure trove for history and architecture buffs.

Fraser's Hills

Fraser's Hill is a scenic resort ensconced in the mountains of Pahang, which is about a 2hour drive from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. Popularly known as Bukit Fraser in Malaysia, this hill station is a great place for Malaysians and international travellers alike. Fraser's Hill dates back to the year 1800, when the area was famous for tin and ore trading. Again, a great place for nature lovers.

Thean Hou Temple

One of the oldest temples in Southeast Asia, Thean Hou Temple is dedicated to the Chinese sea goddess, Mazu. This architectural wonder is located atop a hill, overlooking the Jalan Syed Putra in Kuala Lumpur.

Penang Beach

If you are looking for stretches of white sand and pristine blue water, then look no further than Penang. Beaches located in Penang, a state located on the Northwest coast of Malaysia, are known for their scenic views and a plethora of dining options. Haven't you put this on your bucket list already?

Petronas Tower

The Petronas towers, aka the Petronas twin towers, are two of the tallest buildings in the world. Designed by Cesar Pelli & associates, this architectural wonder is a site to behold. Standing 452 meters tall, Petronas Towers also has a gorgeous jogging track, walking pathways and a swimming pool for all to enjoy.

Gondola Lift

The Genting Skyway in Malaysia is one of the fastest and longest gondola lifts in Asia. It connects the Gohtong Jaya and Resort Hotel in Pahang, Malaysia. This lift ferry's almost 2000 travellers per hour! This amazingly engineered marvel is a must-visit site in Malaysia.

