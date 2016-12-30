Ready for inquiry if Sahara, Birla cases probed: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was ready for a probe into alleged irregularities in appointments made by his government if the BJP-led central government agrees to a probe into Sahara and Birla "bribery scams" as well.

"You can set up your committee and get all our appointments investigated. We will also set up a committee to probe Sahara, Birla bribery scams. Do you agree?" Kejriwal tweeted. Kejriwal had earlier accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of receiving bribes from Sahara and Birla corporate houses when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

हमें किसी भी जाँच से डर नहीं लगता क्योंकि कुछ ग़लत नहीं किया। फिर आपको जाँच से डर क्यों लगता है? https://t.co/W4SEAm355X — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 30, 2016

Kejriwal's remarks come after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was recommended by the Lt. Governor's Office into the appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as an advisor in the health department.

The CBI also registered a case in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of Health Minister Satyendar Jain's officer on special duty (OSD).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta also demanded a high-level committee probe into appointments made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"We are not scared of any investigation because we did nothing wrong. But why are you scared of the investigation," Kejriwal responded.

"CBI has registered seven cases against Satyendar Jain and two cases against Manish Sisodia. After taking bribes from Sahara and Birla, Modiji files cases against honest people," the AAP leader added.

IANS