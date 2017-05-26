Re 1 note is back: Government to start printing soon

The government has announced that the Re 1 note will be printed. The one rupee note shall conform to the dimensions and composition as specified in the first schedule the Ministry of Finance has said.

Further it is stated that the standard paper weight and remedy allowed in the printing of the Re 1 note shall be specified as per the Third Schedule. The note shall be printed at the note printing press for issue under the government of India for circulation, the ministry has also stated.

OneIndia News