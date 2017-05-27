RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 to be declared today at 1.15 pm

The RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 will be declared today. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the results of the Class 12 Senior Secondary board exams at 1.15 pm.
The Board had, on May 15, declared the results for both the science and the commerce streams of the class 12 board exams in the state. Students can the results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net.
Over 2,34.523 lakh candidates had registered for the examination
in all streams.
This year's pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent.
Steps to download RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2017:
- Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net
- Select RBSE 12th results 2017
- A new page will open
- Enter roll number and date of birth
- Click submit
- Score card will be displayed
- Download result
- Take a print out
