RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 to be declared today at 1.15 pm

The RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 will be declared today. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will declare the results of the Class 12 Senior Secondary board exams at 1.15 pm.

The Board had, on May 15, declared the results for both the science and the commerce streams of the class 12 board exams in the state. Students can the results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net.

Over 2,34.523 lakh candidates had registered for the examination in all streams.

This year's pass percentage for science is 90.36 per cent while for commerce is 90.88 per cent.

Steps to download RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2017:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net

or Select RBSE 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click submit

Score card will be displayed

Download result

Take a print out

OneIndia News