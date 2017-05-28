RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 declared, girls outshine boys, how to check

The RBSE Class 12 Arts results 2017 have been declared. The results were announced by State education minister Vasudev Devnani released the results at the board office in Ajmer.

5,75,360 students registered for the exam, with 5,65,939 appearing for the exam. The overall pass percentage remained at 89.05%. Once again, the girls with a pass percentage of 91.35% outshone the boys (87.04%).

No merit list was announced this year for Class XII humanities as the board had decided to do away with the system. The board will declare the first three toppers, possibly in the month of October, so that those students can get the benefit of scholarships and be honoured during the convocation.

In government schools, the pass percentage went up by 3%. Last year, the pass percentage was 88.23%. It reached 91.16% this year," Devnani said. In private schools, there has only been a very marginal increase of .74% in pass percentage, improving from 88.14% last year to 88.88 this year.

Steps to download RBSE Class 12th Arts results 2017:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or examresults.net

or Select RBSE 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter roll number and date of birth

Click submit

Score card will be displayed

Download result

Take a print out

OneIndia News