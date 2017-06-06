RBSE Class 10 result 2017: Date of announcement today

An official date on the declaration of the RBSE Class 10 result 2017 will be decided today. Officials say that the results will be declared before June 9. Officials from the board are likely to hold a meeting today following which an official date will be given. Officials from the Rajasthan Board say that the results would be out this week itself. However some sites have given June 19 as the tentative date for the results to be announced.

Students who have appeared for the Rajasthan board class 10 state board exams will be able to check their results on the official website. The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 9 to March 21, this year. Last year the results were declared on June 18.

Students who appeared for the Class X state board exams can check their results from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RBSE Class 10 result 2017:

Log in to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in .

. Click on the link class 10 results

Enter your roll number

Submit

Check your result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News