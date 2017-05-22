RBSE 12th Arts Result 2017: How to check on May 28

The RBSE 12th arts result 2017 is expected to be activate the result link on May 28. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will make the result updates available on its website.

The result link for the Class 12th Arts will be available by May 28. The result of Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science and Commerce Exam 2017 was announced on May 15. The RBSE Class 12th Arts Results 2017 is however awaited.

The result updates will be made available at rajresults.nic.in. Students should visit the official website regularly for the result updates.

How to check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2017

Visit official website of RBSE

Click on Results

Click on the activated result link 'RBSE 12th Arts Result 2017'

Enterdetails

Click on Submit

Check result

Download

Take a print out

