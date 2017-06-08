RBSE 10th Result 2017 will be declared today at this time, how to check

The RBSE 10th Result 2017 will be declared today. The results are expected to be declared at 4 pm today, June 8. Rajasthan class 10 results are announced, students can check the same on the official website.

Last year, the class 10 results were declared on June 18. The class 10 board exams 2017 were conducted from March 9 to March 21 and about 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students can check results once announced at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to check RBSE 10th Result 2017:

Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click "results 2017 exams"

Enter details

Click submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

