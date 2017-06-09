RBSE 10th Result 2017 declared: Boys beat girls, how to check

The RBSE 10th Result 2017 has been declared. The 2017 pass percentage is at 78.96. The boys have outperformed the girls this year. While the pass percentage for the boys was at 79.01, for the girls it was at 78.89. This year, a total of 8,46,193 students cleared the exam. Of this, 4,82,743 were boys and 3,63,450 girls passed in the RBSE class 10 2017.

The results were declared on Thursday. The results are available on the official website. Last year, the class 10 results were declared on June 18. The class 10 board exams 2017 were conducted from March 9 to March 21 and about 10.99 lakh students appeared for the exams. Students can check results once announced at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Alternatively students can also check on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check RBSE 10th Result 2017:

Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in , examresults.net or indiaresults.com

, or Click "results 2017 exams"

Enter details

Click submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

