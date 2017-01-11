RBI, EC have been weakened by the Modi govt: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Jan 11: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed the 'Jan Vedna Sammelan' in New Delhi and said that every institution that Congress had built, the BJP and Narendra Modi has weakened.

"RBI, EC have been weakened by the Narendra Modi government. We do not need to explain what we did or didn't do for last 70 years. BJP under PM Modi has done in two-and-a-half years what we couldn't do," he said.

"I can name state after state where Congress workers and leaders have sacrificed their sweat and blood. Acche din will come back when the Congress party comes back to power," he said.

Hitting out at Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that for the first time the prime minister was being ridiculed across the world. "Demonetisation is just an excuse, it is a personal decision of Modi. He knows he can't hide behind yoga, Make in India etc. Modi has broken the spine of the Indian economy," he said. Poking fun at Swachh Bharat campaign, Gandhi said that the PM wanted to clean the country. "For 2-3 days he held the broom and swept after that everyone forgot about it," he said.

Gandhi said that the prime minister needs to spend more time with the poor. "There has been a 60% sales drop in automobile sector. Unemployment has been the lowest in the past seven years," he said. Gandhi said that the country was being run by two people-Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat.

Rahul was joined by several senior Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and others. However, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was not present for the meet.

The party would pass a resolution to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi in November. The convention would reflect upon the sufferings of the people brought about by the demonetisation by the government and also its anti-people policies.

OneIndia News