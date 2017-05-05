Ravindra Gaikwad welcomes ‘no-fly list', says staff's behaviour should also be considered

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had assaulted an Air India employee last month, on Friday welcomed civil aviation ministry's decision to come up with new rules for unruly passengers.

Gaikwad said punishing unruly passengers is fine but service given by the airlines' staff to passengers should also be looked into.

"There is a need for such guidelines. There should be strictness in such matters. If someone does wrong then there should be punishment. Things are still not final, a committee will be constituted for this, I want that MPs should also be part of the committee. The government is looking into what punishment needs to be given to passengers, but what services should the staff give must also be looked into," Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

The ministry has categorised unruly behaviour into three levels and has proposed a national 'no-fly list'. The no-fly list will include suspension for three months to up to two years or more for offences committed under different categories.

The proposed punishment for level 1 of unruly behaviour would be three months of no flying, for level two a passenger would be put on the no-fly list for two to six months. Any passenger who indulges in category three unruly behaviour, like physically abusive behaviour like pushing, kicking, sexual harassment etc, will not be able to fly for two years or more.

The rules for 'no fly list' is a direct result of Gaikwad's behaviour with Air India staff.

Gaikwad had earlier said that none can be banned from flying in India or any other country until proven guilty.

