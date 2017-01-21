Rashtrapati Bhavan wants to stop use of President's photo for political purposes

Rashtrapati Bhavan has asked election Commissioner to ensure Pranab Mukherjee's picutres are not used for political purposes.

New Delhi, Jan 21: Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi raising concerns over reports of the use of President Pranab Mukherjee's pictures on the hoardings of a political party.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee receives blessings from President Pranab Mukherjee as State Governor K N Tripathi looks on during the inauguration of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata on Friday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik

"A reference to a news item that appeared today (Saturday) in two national dailies captioned 'Pranab pictures on Cong posters under EC scanner'. The national dailies in which the item appeared are the Indian Express and Financial Express," the letter reads.

The letter written by the Secretary to the President Omita Paul mentions: "The news items also reported that the photo of the President in hoardings along with other leaders of a political party is being looked into by the Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer for any possible violation of any law".

"The President is above party politics and neither his photo nor anything related to him in his capacity as the President can or should be used for any political purposes."

"All political parties should desist from ever linking the President to any political party in any manner for political goals. It is requested that necessary steps may be taken to ensure this neutrality of the Office of the President of India is not breached in any manner," the letter said.

IANS

Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 22:42 [IST]
