Rape accused Asaram Bapu asks his followers not to get provoked by social media

message Jodhpur, Jul 4: Rape accused Asaram Bapu asked his followers not to get provoked by a message being circulated on social media purportedly asking them to gather here to launch a struggle to get him out of the jail.

Coming out of the court here, Asaram turned to his followers with his finger on his lips, indicating them to keep silence and maintain clam. He also made an appeal to his followers, through media, asking them not to crowd the court and stay in their home.

"One Bhaveshanand has been instigating my followers on social media these days, appealing to all to reach Jodhpur and the court and launch struggle in getting me out of the jail," he alleged. "This all is nonsense. They better stay at their home and there is no need for them to come here," he told reporters.

With only few days left for Guru Poornima, a large number of his followers have started coming to Jodhpur and are gathering at the jail or on the court premises in anticipation of getting glimpse of their guru. "They need not come here, and even if they have come, they should maintain peace and have trust in judiciary," he said.

PTI