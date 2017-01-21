Ranikhet Express derails at Rajasthan, no casualties reported

Jaipur, Jan 21: Ten coaches of the Ranikhet Express derailed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan late Friday night, say reports.

The incident occurred at around 11.15 pm on Friday. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

There is very little information available about this accident since it took place late in the night. Several teams have rushed to the spot and operations are underway.

There has been no official statements from the Railways either about the incident. However, preliminary reports suggest that there are no casualties or injuries.

This is the third such incident of derailment in three months. On November 21, 2016, 150 persons were killed after the Kanpur-Patna Express derailed.

On December 28, 2016, 52 persons were injured after 15 coaches of the Sealdah-Ajmer derailed.

