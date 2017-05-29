Ranchi boy beats cancer, scores 95% in CBSE Board exams

For a majority of students, the board exams of class 12th are most probably the toughest challenge that they have faced in their young lives. And they treat it as a matter of life and death, with the everyone around them including fellow students, parents, relatives among others focused solely on the exam and the percentage that these students get on the result date.

But for some students, such an exam does not even come close to other, much graver, challenges that life has thrown at them. Especially those who have been battling for their lives. This is exactly what Tushar Rishi's story is about.

Tushar, who was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago, did not treat the exams any less seriously than his fellow students even though no one would have blamed him if he did.

He has beaten cancer and now he has beaten the CBSE board exams, as he achieved to cross the 90 per cent mark in this year's class 12th board exams, the results for which were declared on Sunday.

Tushar, a Ranchi boy, who had to go to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi every three months for a check up secured 95 per cent marks in the examination. Student of the science stream he secured 95 in English, 95 in physics, 93 in mathematics, 89 in computer and 100 in fine arts.

"I am in a much better condition now after all the treatments. But I have to visit AIIMS in every 3 to 4 months for checkups and updates on my health," Tushar is reported to have told a leading national daily.

The story of his school life has been anything but conventional. Only did he not battle cancer but also achieved the high marks without taking additional coaching, unlike most other students for whom going to coaching classes has become the norm.

As for the cancer, the 19-year-old who is a student of the Delhi Public School (DPS), struggled with it following its detection in his left knee in 2014 which led to him not being able to appear for the class 10th board exams.

"The bone cancer was detected just after my Class 10 mock exams in 2014. I was under chemotherapy for around 11 months. It has obviously changed me a lot, but I try and stay focused on my academics," Tushar reportedly said.

But this did not deter him as he appeared for the examination the next year after he returned from chemotherapy and scored a perfect 10 CGPA.

Tushar has had the full support from his parents in this journey. His mother, Ritu Agarwal, is a professor at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, while his father Shashi Bhushan Agarwal works with the state agriculture department.

"He was solely dependent on the classes at school as he did not go to tuition. I am more than happy with his performance. I have seen him battle cancer and I know how difficult it was for him. I hope he stays healthy and achieves all his career goals," Ritu is reported to have said.

Tushar is even reported to have written a book, The Patient Patient, which documents the story of his struggle as a young cancer survivor. This goes in line with his wish to not pursue engineering unlike other science students and instead hopes to do a graduation from the University of Delhi in either English or economics.

The fight though is not over yet as has to follow a strict line of treatment, a strict diet, and take care of his health to avoid any chance of recurrence of cancer.

It's circumstances such as these that make his story of not just beating the odds, but also that of perspective for the young students as well as not believing in surrendering to the challenges that life throws.

