Ramzan 2017: Muslims observe first Roza from today

Ramzan, the month of fasting in Islam, began on Sunday as the moon was not sighted on Friday.

The Markazi Chand Committee of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh has announced the beginning of the auspicious month from Sunday.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar when Muslims abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset and join mass prayers at mosques. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam.

The month lasts around 29 to 30 days and the Muslims will fast between dawn and dusk. Ramzan isn't just about fasting from food, it is primarily about being more pious and seeking spiritual closeness to God.

The conclusion of Ramzan is marked with Eid al-Fitr which is celebrated to mark the end of the month.

