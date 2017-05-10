Ramya to lead Congress' social media army

Film star and former Lok Sabha MP, Ramya will head the social media team of the Congress. As part of a major reshuffle within the Congress, the party has replaced Rohtak's Lok Sabha MP Deependra Hooda with Ramya as the head of the social media wing of the party.

The decision was taken after it was found that Ramya was active on Twitter and would be in a better position to handle the social media wing of the party. The Congress during its introspection found that it has been on the receiving end on the social media. Other parties have a good social media team and hence it was necessary to install someone strong to lead the social media team, the Congress felt.

The Congress has been making major changes in its organisational structure after back to back debacles in elections. The Congress inducted nearly 17 secretaries. Two general secretaries have been changed at Rajasthan and poll-bound Gujarat. The state chiefs of Uttarakhand and Punjab have also been replaced.

The elections to the post of Congress president is slated to be held between September 15 to October 15. Currently, the membership drive in the Congress is on and will finish by May 15.

OneIndia News