Ramgopal Yadav hints at grand alliance in UP

New Delhi, Jan 16: Hailing as "just", the Election Commission verdict recognising the Akhilesh Yadav faction as Samajwadi Party and allotting it the reserved symbol 'bicyle', Ramgopal Yadav said he was "hopeful" the party will forge an alliance with Congress for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh elections.

Speaking to reporters immediately after the Commission's decision, SP General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav urged party men to work harder now to ensure see the young leader gets another term as the Chief Minister.

"We are thankful to the EC, it has given a just order. I congratulate workers and leaders of Samajwadi Party and urge them to work towards electing Akhilesh as Chief Minister yet another time," Yadav, who has been a staunch supporter of the Chief Minister through the intra-party conflict, said.

Ramgopal said the final decision regarding forging alliance with Congress will be taken by Akhilesh, but he expressed hopes that it will happen. "It is Akhilesh Yadav who will decide on the alliance. But I am hopeful it will happen," he added. The SP general secretary also said the list of party candidates will be released in a day or two.

In a major boost to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the Election Commission today recognised the faction headed by him as the Samajwadi Party and alloted the reserved symbol 'bicycle' to it for contesting the coming Assembly elections. The group led by Akhilesh Yadav is the Samajwadi Party and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol Bicycle, the three-member Election Commission headed by Nasim Zaidi said in its order.

