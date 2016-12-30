Ramgopal Yadav cries foul over expulsion, calls the move ‘unconstitutional’

Former Samajwadi Party General Secretary Ramgopal Yadav on Friday cried foul over his explusion from the Samajwadi Party for six years. He was expelled along with UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

He said it was an 'unconstitutional' move by SP supremo Mulyam Singh Yadav.

"This is unconstitutional as both of us were expelled 2 hours after they gave the notice and without listening to our answers," news agency ANI quoted Ramgopal.

"It's unconstitutional to expel someone without hearing them out. The explusion came just hours after issuing show-cause notice" he added.

Ye kehte hain ki humara koi yogdaan nhi, leking jab gairon ki beech vote maangne jana hota hai toh meri hi zaroorat padti hai: RG Yadav pic.twitter.com/sJgd4TGmo6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

Earlier on Friday, Mulayam issued a showcause notice to Akhilesh for issuing a candidate list separately. A similar notice was also issued to Ram Gopal Yadav for talking against the party line in the media.

The SP supremo also said Ram Gopal Yadav was weakening Akhilesh instead of helping him. Mulayam said he would take a call on the CM at an appropriate time.

The crisis reached a flash point late on Thursday night when Akhilesh circulated his own list of 235 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, parallel to the party's official list of 393 nominees.

Ramgopal Yadav, who is an Akhilesh supporter, asserted that there was no question of going back on the list prepared by the Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav declared their list of 325 candidates while also ruling out projecting Akhilesh as the CM candidate.

As per latest reports, Akhilesh supporters have started gathering outside his residence in the state capital.

Lucknow: Protesters tear down the posters of Shivpal Singh Yadav after Akhilesh Yadav was expelled from the party for 6 years pic.twitter.com/MivvuqJpQa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2016

OneIndia News