Ram Vilas Paswan admitted to hospital

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was on Thursday evening admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan was on Thursday evening admitted to a hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

The minister for food and public distribution, who is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party, has been admitted to Paras hospital in Patna.

Paswan is eight time Lok Sabha member and a former Rajya Sabha MP. His party LJP is part of the ruling NDA coalition.

