Ram Nath Kovind an epitome of 'decency and dignity': RS Prasad

Heaping praise on NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday described him as an epitome of decency and dignity.

Speaking to the media, Prasad said Kovind is well versed with the Constitution and deserves to hold the higest post in the country.

"Being born in a Dalit family, he was never afraid of challenges and always faced it. A large number of regional parties are supporting Kovind and we believe this will continue," news agency ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Meanwhile, Ram Nath Kovind's resignation as Governor of Bihar has been accepted by President Pranab Mukherjee.

The BJP's parliamentary board which met earlier on Monday decided that Kovind will be the candidate. This was announced by BJP's national president Amit Shah.

Kovind will file his nomination on June 23. The board meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting was attended by the BJP's national president, Amit Shah, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari, among others.

While Modi had already made up his mind, there were various names that came up for consideration during the BJP's parliamentary board meeting on Monday. During the deliberations, the names of Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and even T C Ghelot were proposed by members of the party.

However Modi made it clear that he wanted his cabinet to remain strong.

OneIndia News