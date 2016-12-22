Ram Mohan rao ousted, TN gets new Chief Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed senior IAS officer Dr Girija Vaidyanathan as its new chief secretary with immediate effect. The move comes a day after Income tax officials conducted raids at the residences of former chief secretary Ram Mohan Rao. Vaidyanathan will also take additional charge as vigilance commissioner and commissioner for administrative reforms in Tamil Nadu. These posts were previously held by Rao. The Tamil Nadu government also put the posting of Ram Mohan Rao 'on wait' on Thursday.

The IT raids at 13 places including the residence of the senior IAS officer on Wednesday had come as a major embarrassment to the state government. The chief minister had called the council of ministers for an urgent meeting following the raids. Senior advisor to the Tamil Nadu government and former Chief Secretary Sheela Balakrishnan was also present at the meeting. It was in this meeting that the decision to oust the tainted officer was taken albeit if any illegal wealth was found in his possession.

Officials from the Income Tax Department had seized assests worth close to Rs 30 crore in raids across 13 places associated to the officer. Dr Girija was additional chief secretary to the government and commissioner of land administration previously.

OneIndia News