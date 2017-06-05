Ram mandir will be built within ambit of Constitution: UP Minister

Ballia (UP) Jun 5: The BJP government will fulfil its promise to the people of Uttar Pradesh to build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya while staying within the framework of the Constitution, said state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

Shahi, who was here for a function to mark three years of the Narendra Modi government last evening, also said that the Yogi Adityanath government had established rule of law in the state and had fulfilled a key poll promise by waiving crop loans. Discussing the issue of a Ram temple, he said the construction of the Ram temple will be done as per law "through constitutional means".

The government, he added, stands by whatever promise the BJP had made to the people on the issue. "The Ayodhya dispute will be resolved through constitutional means. Ram temple is a matter of faith and religious belief for crores of countrymen. The BJP will implement all the election promises which are mentioned in its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra," Shahi told reporters here.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister went on to say that the Yogi Adityanath government had completed barely two-and- half months in office. "We were not in government for the past nearly 20 years." The agriculture minister said the BJP had inherited anarchy from the previous Akhilesh Yadav government. But things were different now.

"Rule of law has been established in the Yogi Adityanath government. People have reposed their faith in the government. Incidents of molestation and loot in the state are being curbed. Efforts are being made to bring law and order situation back on track.

The endeavour of the state government is to make UP a state which free from fear (bhai-mukt) and goondas (goonda-mukt)," Shahi said. He termed the crop loan waiver of farmers an unprecedented step. "The Yogi Adityanath government fulfilled one of its key poll promises when it waived the crop loan of the farmers worth Rs 36,959 crore in the first cabinet meeting itself," Shahi said.

PTI