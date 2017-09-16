Ram Mandir movement: Nirmohi Akhara's Mahant Bhaskar Das passes away

The Mahant of Nirmohi Akhara, Bhaskar Das, a prominent figure in the Ram mandir movement, passed away on Saturday morning. He was 90-years-old.

Das, who staunchly pushed for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, died of heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, four days back.

It was reported on Friday that his condition was critical and he kept in an ICU. This was his third heart attack.

Bhaskar Das was born in 1929 in Gorakhpur. He moved to Ayodhya in 1946 and got associated with the Ramjanmabhoomi- Babri masjid case in 1949.

In 1989, the Nirmohi Akhara filed a lawsuit against the Uttar Pradesh State government, claiming that they had been worshiping the deities installed at a temple at the then disputed site since ancient times. They also requested the Court to hand the management of the temple over to them.

Das, all his life, remained a strong proponent of Ram Mandir movement. He had demanded on several occations that the disputed land in Ayodhya belonged to Hindus.

Das was also a priest at Ram Chabutara near the disputed site.

OneIndia News