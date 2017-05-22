Election Commission of India deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8.

The decision has been taken because these polls would have clashed with presidential polls and EVM challenge which is scheduled to start from June 3.

The EC has also written to CEOs of 5 states where elections were concluded recently on the EVM hackathon planned next month.

The presidential elections will be held in July when President Mukherjee's term ends. The vice president will be elected in August.

OneIndia News