Rajya Sabha polls for Gujarat, Goa, Bengal postponed over presidential election

The poll panel has deferred the election for all the ten seats which go vacant this year.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Election Commission of India deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8.

Rajya Sabha elections for Goa postpone for next president of india elections

The decision has been taken because these polls would have clashed with presidential polls and EVM challenge which is scheduled to start from June 3.

The EC has also written to CEOs of 5 states where elections were concluded recently on the EVM hackathon planned next month.

The presidential elections will be held in July when President Mukherjee's term ends. The vice president will be elected in August.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

election commission, rajya sabha, elections, goa, west bengal, president, poll

Story first published: Monday, May 22, 2017, 19:38 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...