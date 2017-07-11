Amarnath attack: Rajnath Singh's high-level meet begins

Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh has called for a high-level meeting at his residence on Tuesday following the terrorists attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The high level meeting which began at 10 am at Rajnath Singh's residence is discussing the security arrangements for the pilgrims after barbaric attack which killed seven people and injured nineteen.

NSA Ajit Doval, senior MHA officials, Intelligence Bureau as well as R&AW's chiefs are expected to be present at the meeting,

Meanwhile, J and K governor NN Vohra calls a meeting in Srinagar to dicuss on the Amrnath attack.

Senior MHA officials including MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and JS Kashmir Gyaneshwar Kumarwill be visiting Srinagar today.

A helicopter sent by MHA to airlift bodies of those killed in Amarnath Terror attack to Surat has reached Srinagar.

Earlier on Monday, terrorists killed seven pilgrims and injured 14 others, including policemen, when they struck at a bus carrying them.

OneIndia News