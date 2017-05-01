Rajnath stresses on secutiry in Kashmir, protection for CRPF jawans

New Delhi, May 1: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held high-level meeting on the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and recent Sukma Maoists attack that at least claimed 25 CRPF police.

Research and Analytic Wing chief Shankaran Nair, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, Director General CRPF Rajeev Rai Bharatnagar and many others attended the the meet.

In view of on Sukma attack, a deep discussion took place in regard to strategies and security.

Singh also stressed upon situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Early on Monday, two security personnel, including an Army officer, were martyred in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

The firing began at 8:30 am as Pakistan attacked Indian posts with rocket launchers and automatic weapons.

Indian forces are retaliating heavily and a massive gunbattle is underway.

In 2017, India has already recorded 60 ceasefire violations along the 778-km Line of Control.

In 2016, the number of violations stod at 228, which killed eight soldiers and 13 civilians on the Indian side, while it was 153 in 2014 and 152 in 2015. The present, ceasefire violation comes after Kupwara attack in which three soldiers were killed, including an Army Captain.

