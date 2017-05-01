Rajnath Singh reviews situation in JK, Naxal affected states

New Delhi, May 1: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Naxal-affected states in the wake of recent violence there. Singh was briefed about the ground situation in J-K, particularly along the border, where the bodies of two soldiers were mutilated by Pakistan Army.

Top security brass, including Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and chiefs of intelligence agencies, briefed the home minister about the steps taken to tighten security along the border, official sources said.

The home minister directed the top officials to ensure strict vigil along the International Border, which is guarded by the BSF. In the Naxal-affected states, the home minister has been told, the security forces were continuing their operations against the ultras in areas like Sukma, where 25 CRPF personnel were killed by the Left-Wing Extremists on April 24.

The home ministry has already directed the security forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures to foil Maoists attempts to attack them.

Continuing unrest in Kashmir valley was also discussed in the meeting. Tension in the valley has been continuing since the April 9 bypoll to the Srinagar Lok Sabha when large-scale violence took place that claimed eight lives.

After a few Kashmiri students were threatened in some parts of the country, the home minister had asked all state governments to provide security to Kashmiris living in their states. He had also asked the states to take strongest possible action anyone harassing Kashmiris.

PTI