Rajnath promises help to Andhra in setting up training unit for elite commando force

Vijayawada, Jan 9: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday assured Andhra Pradesh that his ministry will look into the demand for funds to set up a training unit of elite anti-Maoist force Greyhounds.

He also promised that the some companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be sent to the state after the ensuing assembly elections in five states.

Singh said his ministry would also consider the demand for sanctioning a unit of Rapid Action Force (RAF) for the state.

The Home Minister was responding to the demands made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new campus of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district.

The campus coming up on 50 acres of land will house the NDRF's 10th battalion, which is responsible for providing response during disasters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka

Praising the role played by Greyhounds in countering left-wing extremism, Rajnath Singh said all efforts would be made to ensure that the force is strengthened in Andhra Pradesh, like in the neighbouring Telangana state.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provides for Rs 850 crore to Rs 1,095 crore for Greyhound training centre and urged the centre to sanction the funds. He demanded one battalion of CRPF to face the left-wing extremist activities in the state.

The Chief Minister also urged Singh to sanction setting up of one unit of RAF in Visakhapatnam. He said the state had already allotted 60 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for this purpose.

Stating that activities of the Islamic State terror outfit are slowly spreading, he said RAF unit would go a long way in controlling them.

Rajnath Singh agreed that there is need for more infrastructure for NDRF. He said the demands to increase number of NDRF battalions were under consideration.

He said in a short span of 10 years NDRF had emerged as the lead agency in disaster management and won the confidence of people.

The Home Minister said the whole country was proud of NDRF as they were the first to be seen in action in times of disasters. He called for further improving the pro-active and pre-emptive strategy of NDRF. Singh said the NDRF won international acclaim by participating in rescue and relief works in quake-hit Nepal and Japan.

Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu thanked the home ministry for sanctioning the NDRF battalion, saying this was required here as the state is prone to natural disasters like cyclones and floods.

IANS