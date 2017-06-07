Rajnath to hold meeting of North East CMs on June 12

Aizawl, Jun 7: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a meeting of chief ministers of north east states bordering Myanmar here on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and top officials of the ministry would be present at the meeting, officials said.

Chief Ministers of Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to attend the meeting, they said. Singh would be visiting Myanmar border areas by helicopter on Tuesday, state protocol department officials said.

PTI 

Story first published: Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 18:15 [IST]
