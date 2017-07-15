Rajnath hailed for views on Kashmiriyat

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government has not ruled out talks with any party in Jammu and Kashmir. During a meeting with the opposition leaders on Friday, Singh said that the question of talks has not been ruled out.

Singh had hosted a meeting with the opposition leaders on Friday. During the meeting the leaders were briefed about the situation with China. India and China are in a standoff at the border and the government is looking for ways to sort out the issue.

While the meeting was largely around the Chinese issue, the opposition also had some questions relating to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh said that the channel for talks still remained open. The opposition hailed Singh for his views on Kashmiriyat which he made following the Amarnath yatra attack. The opposition felt that his views and the all round condemnation of the attack had provided the stage for talks.

OneIndia News