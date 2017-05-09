Rajnath chides historians for not calling Rana Pratap 'the Great' like Akbar

Jaipur, May 9: Stating that Maharana Pratap did not get his due place in history, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today urged historians to re-evaulate the contribution of the Rajput warrior.

"I am surprised that historians called Akbar as great but not Pratap. What shortcoming did they notice in Pratap that he was not referred to as 'the Great'," Singh said.

Addressing a public gathering after unveiling Pratap's statue on his 477th birth anniversary in Pali district of Rajasthan, Singh said the Mewar ruler was a true statesman. He scarified his throne and leisure and fought for self respect, presenting an exemplary example of valour, he said.

"I have no objection to Akbar being referred so but I would appeal to historians that a correct assessment of Pratap should be there in the history of the country, Singh said. The minister also paid tributes to leaders who took part in the first war of independence in 1857 and said Maharana Pratap and Shivaji had inspired them.

"Our historians made a huge mistake in not giving Maharana Pratap his due in Indian history and this error should be rectified, he said. The statue of Maharana Pratap was unveiled at village Kharokada in Pali district, 280 kms from here.

PTI