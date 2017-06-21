Rajiv Gauba to replace Rajiv Mehrishi as Union Home Secretary

Rajiv Gauba, IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre (1982 batch), will take charge as Union Home Secretary replacing Rajiv Mehrishi.

Gauba will take over as Home Secretary on completion of tenure of the present incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi on 30.08.2017.

Prior to this, he was Secretary of Ministry of Urban Development.

Gauba has wide-ranging experience in senior positions at policy making and programme implementation in the Central and State Governments and in international organisations. Hailing from Punjab, the 1959 born Shri Gauba is a physics graduate from Patna University.

OneIndia News