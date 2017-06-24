Rajinikanth should not join politics as he’s involved in fraud, says Subramanian Swamy

Chennai, June 24: Before Rajinikanth's much-awaited political debut, which in all likelihood is going to happen as the Tamil superstar himself has indicated recently, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy made some serious allegations against him on Friday.

According to Swamy, the 66-year-old actor is involved in financial fraud and thus should stay away from entering politics.

Swamy told India Today that if Rajinikanth joins politics all his financial misconducts would get exposed. "If he comes there will be many things that will tumble out which will be harmful to him. I would advise him not to come [to politics]," Swamy said.

The BJP leader also said the superstar was "unfit for any political work."

Speculations about Rajinikanth joining politics are doing the rounds for some time now. The superstar gave more hints of taking the political plunge on Thursday, saying he is discussing the prospects and would make an announcement once he finalises it.

"I have not denied it. We are discussing and yet to take a decision. Once I take a decision I will inform you", the actor told PTI at Chennai airport in response to a question regarding his meeting with the political leaders.

In May, while meeting his fans in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that if god was willing he might join politics. He clarified that if he ever joins politics, he would keep "bad" elements away from him.

Since the statements were made by the superstar, speculations were rife that the actor was finally making his entry into politics. There were also reports that the actor might join the BJP. In fact, several BJP leaders, including president Amit Shah invited Rajinikanth to join the saffron party.

OneIndia News