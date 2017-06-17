Rajinikanth set to make political debut on his birthday?

Chennai, June 17: If reports are to be believed, fans and supporters of veteran Tamil actor Rajinikanth have to wait till December before he makes an official announcement of his entry into politics.

The actor will turn 67 on December 12 and that is when he is likely to make the big announcement, according to a report by The Hindu.

Before the final announcement, Rajinikanth is likely to discuss his political future in a concrete manner when he meets his fans in August, said reports.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting his next flick, Kaala, in Mumbai. The speculation regarding Rajinikanth's entry into politics grew to a great height after the actor asked his fans to "get ready for war when it comes to them," when he met them in Chennai last month.

This is not for the first time when rumours surrounding Rajinikanth's entry into politics are doing the rounds. Earlier also reports suggested his entry into politics, but the actor decided to stay away from it.

Now, his close-friends indicated that this time Rajinikanth is definitely going to join politics. However, it is not clear if he will join an already established party or form his own political outfit.

"He has some great plans. It does look like he is serious this time," said a person who has worked with him in one of his recent films.

So, till December 12, we have to keep our fingers crossed.

OneIndia News