Rajini will fail, he is a Marathi from Bengaluru: Swamy

Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, Dr Subramanian Swamy attacked Superstar Rajinikanth calling his 'hints on politics a joke'. The BJP MP claimed that Rajinikanth has no clear cut ideology. "He is not even a Tamilian. He is a Marathi from Bengaluru," Subramanian Swamy mocked Rajinikanth.

His attacks come on the day Rajinikanth met his fans after eight years and spoke about the possibilities of entering politics. Even as he neither confirmed nor rejected taking the political plunge, Swamy declared that Rajini would fail as a politician. "The following that Rajinikanth has is not an ideological one but cult following and it is not good. Rajini will fail in politics. His talks of a 'political plunge if God decides' is a joke," Swamy said.

Swamy advised Rajinikanth to 'stay away from politics'. Reacting to Rajinikanth's statement that he would take the political plunge if 'God intended him to', Swamy said that actors were good at delivering dialogues. "People from cinema are good at giving statements since their dialogues are scripted by somebody else," he said. Swamy added that Rajinikanth has extended to too many parties in the past and was a 'mere distraction'.

Swamy's statement comes at a time when BJP leaders, including the party's candidate for the, now countermanded R K Nagar bypoll Gangai Amaran, tried to paint a picture of closeness with the superstar. After years, Rajinikanth met his fans on Monday giving way to speculation that he would soon don the politician's hat soon.

